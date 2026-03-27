Aurélien Pierroz Tops Macao Match Cup Qualifying

The third day of the 2026 Macao Match Cup delivered must-win races in the qualifying round-robin for the remaining quarter-final places.

France’s Aurélien Pierroz secured top spot in the qualifiers and a place in the quarter-finals alongside USA’s Christian Prendegrast, Ian Garreta (FRA), Oscar Engström (SWE), Jeppe Borch (DEN), Cole Tapper (AUS), Johnie Berntsson (SWE) and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson.

Leading the qualifiers, Aurélien Pierroz chose USA’s Christian Prendegast as his quarter-final opponent, selecting the team placed eighth in the round robin.

Racing was brought to an early close due to an approaching storm over Macao City.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday 18 March.

Quarter-Final Matches

Aurélien Pierroz FRA v Christian Prendegast USA

Ian Garreta, FRA v Oscar Engström SWE

Cole Tapper AUS v Jeppe Borch DEN

Johnie Berntsson SWE v Nick Egnot-Johnson NZL