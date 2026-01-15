AMAALA Yacht Club partners with World and Women’s World Match Racing Tours

AMAALA Yacht Club, located on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, has announced a partnership with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) and the Women’s World Match Racing Tour (WWMRT).

As part of the partnership, the season finales of both the Open and Women’s World Match Racing Tours will be hosted by AMAALA YC in a multi-year agreement starting in December 2026.

This will mark the first time the World Match Racing Tour has staged events in the Middle East, as well as the opening of the AMAALA Sailing Season and establishing the club as a winter centre of excellence for high-performance sailing.

For the first time in the history of the Tours, prize money for the Open and Women’s finals will be equalised, underlining a shared commitment to excellence, fairness, and the future of the sport.

The club has also confirmed that AMAALA will host the 2027 Ocean Race.

AMAALA YC is a private members’ yacht club and yachting centre of excellence located on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, within the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve.

Opening early 2026, the Club is being established as a venue dedicated to sailing, superyachts, education, and marine stewardship.

Read more here . . .