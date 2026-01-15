Jules Verne Trophy – Nip and Tuck for Sodebo 3 record attempt

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew has stalled in the Southern Atlantic.

30 days 15 hrs into their attempt to break the circumnavigation record set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 of 40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec, Sodebo 3 has slowed to 9.5 knots in the South Atlantic in the vicinity of Tristan de Cunha.

Since rounding Cape Horn Sunday they have headed north to bypass the high-pressure system and crossed their southern track during day 29 on the route back to Quessant, France.

Their speed has dropped over the past 12 hrs bringing their advance on record pace down to 203 nm with just over 5,000 nm to sail.

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3 comprises of Skipper Thomas Coville with Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle, and Nicolas Troussel.

Ahead of Sodebo 3 the all female crew of the Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, are at day 46 of their circumnavigation with 3,443 nm still to sail.

Having cleared the high pressure system, Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen, and Stacey Jackso, are now picking up speed, currently at 21 knots.