2026 NZ ILCA Nationals – Visitors lead opening day races

The 2026 NZ ILCA Nationals, from 14th to 18th January 2026 at Bay of Island Yacht Club, Paihia, have attracted a high-level overseas entry.

This entry is especially reflected in the day 1 results of the ILCA 7 class, with Duke Bos (1, 2) of the Netherlands taking a one point lead after two races.

Second Kiwi George Gautrey (3, 1) and 3rd Ireland’s Finn Lynch (4, 3), then 4th Britain’s Michael Beckett (2, 7) and 5th Ryan Lo (5, 4) of Singapore. 6th placed was defending NZ champion Caleb Armit (8, 5).

In the ILCA 6 event racing as a mixed fleet, the overseas visitor effect was also seen with Erika Reineke (1, 2) of the USA leading from Aussie Frances Beebe (3, 1), before New Zealand’s Greta Pilkington (2, 4) holds third.

New Zealand ILCA 7 Nationals – Leaders after 2 races (39 entries)

1st NED Duko Bos – – 1.0 2.0 3. – 3 pts

2nd NZL George Gautrey – – 3.0 1.0 – 4 pts

3rd IRL Finn Lynch – – 4.0 3.0 – 7 pts

4th GBR Michael Beckett – – 2.0 7.0 – 9 pts

5th SNG Ryan Lo – – 5.0 4.0 – 9 pts

6th NZL Caleb Armit – – 8.0 5.0 – 13 pts

7th NZL Zach Stibbe – – 6.0 10.0 – 16 pts

8th NZL Haruto Kuroda – – 7.0 9.0 – 16 pts

9th IRL Ewan McMahon – – 11.0 6.0 – 17 pts

10th NZL Nik Burfoot – – 9.0 11.0 – 20 pts

