SailGP – Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix opens the 2026 season

The Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix event will kick off the Rolex SailGP 2026 Season, in Fremantle on 17 and 18 January.

This will be the 50th Grand Prix staged since the Rolex SailGP Championship’s inception in 2018 and is a sell-out with more than 13,000 fans in the SailGP Grandstands at Bathers Beach.

The fleet of F50s has expanded to 13 in 2026 with the addition of the Swedish team Artemis SailGP, and they come pre-loaded with a top class team.

Leading is experienced Australian Nathan Outteridge on the helm, Outteridge is also lined up to skipper the New Zealand America’s Cup boat in AC38. On the Artemis SailGP he is joined by Chris Draper as wing trimmer, Andy Maloney as flight controller, together with Grinders Brad Farrand and Julias Hallstrom, and Strategist Julia Gross.

Artemis are tipped by Russell Coutts . . . “I’d put Artemis in the top three,” he said. “The BONDS Flying Roos will be very strong, and Iain Jensen joining Tom Slingsby will be a good combination.”

That final podium spot, however, is wide open, so let’s pencil in the reigning champions, Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team to come out as they finished last season . . . on top.

For the new season Emirates GB have added Wing Trimmer Stuart Bithell to the team with regulars, helm Dylan Fletcher, flight controller Luke Parkinson, grinders Nick Hutton and Neil Hunter, and strategist: Hannah Mills.

Teams have been out practicing this week in very windy and wavy conditions, with the infamous Fremantle Doctor wind expected to play a starring role, avoiding damage over the weekend will be a major requirement.

The rough conditions led to Artemis wing trimmer Chris Draper being swept across the deck and sustaining a minor injury to his lip, which was medically treated on site, and he was able to continue later.

Practice racing is scheduled for Friday, with the first races of Season 6 set for Saturday.

Viewing is an early morning job for Brits with the first start at 05:00 hrs GB (13:00 hrs AUS) on 17 and 18 January, and I will be reporting it here on Sailweb.co.uk