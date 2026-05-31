SailGP scrap Saturday races and start again

We’ve received this statement from SailGP’s race committee:

SCORING UPDATE

In the interest of maintaining the integrity and fairness of competition, the Race Committee has determined that racing sailed on Day 1 will not be scored.

Scoring for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix will commence from Day 2, with all results counting toward the 2026 Season Rolex SailGP Championship standings.

So, we start afresh today [Sunday], with 12 F50s on the water and all to play for.

Join us from 3.30pm local time (8.30pm BST).

It appears that three fleet races and then a Final races will be sailed on Sunday.