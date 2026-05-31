Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Final Stage

At 19:00 hrs Sunday 36 skippers will set off on the final leg of the 2026 Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, with crucial stakes for the top three sailors as well as the rest of the fleet.

They will head north from Pornichet, France, into the English Channel and approach the English coast, rounding the Eddystone Lighthouse.

They will then make one final crossing of the Channel before heading towards Le Havre, France, the finish of this third and final stage.

The leading contenders are: Tom Dolan (Kingspan), Nicolas Lunven (PRB) and Alexis Thomas (Wings Of The Ocean.

Top ten after 2 Stages completed

1. IRL Kingspan – Ton Dolan

2. FRA PRB – Nicholas Lunven

3. FRA Wings of the Ocean – Nicholas Lunven

4. FRA Region Bretagne-CMB Espoir – Paul Laiseau

5. FRA Foricher-French Touch – Paul Morven

6. FRA Parec – Martin Le Pape

7. FRA Banque Populaire – Lois Berrehar

8. FRA Sans Nature, pas de Futur! – Adrien Hardy

9. FRA Decathlon – Leo Bothorel

10. FRA Article 1 – Amo Biston

GBR:

22. GBR STEM on the Startline – Elle Driver

26. GBR Digilab – Joss Creswell

31 GBR Nautica by Ollie Hill Racing – Oliver Hill