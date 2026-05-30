SailGP New York Sail Grand Prix – Only three teams race on Day 1

Strong wind conditions prevented most of the SailGP teams from launching on day 1 of Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on Saturday.

Eventually four teams, Emirates GBG, U.S. SailGP Team, Spain’s Los Gallos and Bonds Flying Roos made it into the water but the Aussies ere not able to race after a heavy crash down.

After three races leaders are Diego Botin and Los Gallos of Spain, second Dylan Fletchers Emirates GBR, and third Taylor Canfield and the U.S. SailGP Team

Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix – Leaderboard Day 1

Only two teams made the first race, which was a win for Dylan Fletchers Emirates GBR ahead of Diego Botin and Los Gallos.

Taylor Canfield and the U.S. SailGP Team joined them for race 2. That was a win for Botin and Los Gallos with second Fletchers Emirates GBR and third the U.S. SailGP Team.

Third and final race was a second win for Botin and Los Gallos, with second Fletcher and Emirates GBR and third the U.S. SailGP Team.

Racing continues Sunday, hopefully involving the entire 12 strong fleet, with two Fleet races and a Final race.

Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix official statement . . .

Due to high winds impacting craning operations, SailGP has implemented an adjusted racing format for day one of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (Saturday, May 30).

A reduced fleet of four boats will compete, with participating teams determined by current championship standing.

Scoring will be adjusted to reflect the reduced fleet – with a maximum three points available for a race win (3, 2, 1, 0).

Despite extensive efforts to launch the full fleet, conditions have prevented the craning of all F50s due to winds exceeding the limits for craning operations.

There are currently no changes to tomorrow’s schedule.

Race Day/Time:

DAY 2 Sunday 31 MAY 08:30 PM BST