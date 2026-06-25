SailGP Racing on the Edge – Martine Grael reflects candidly on competing on home waters

Racing on the Edge, produced in partnership with Rolex, takes viewers inside SailGP’s long-awaited debut in South America.

The episode captures just how quickly months of anticipation can be tested. A technical issue prevents the Brazilian F50 from reaching the start line for the opening two races, leaving the home team unable to compete as the event gets underway.

Racing on the Edge explores the resilience required to regroup under immense pressure, while thousands of fans wait to see their home team take to the water.

Martine Grael, leader of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team and two-time Olympic champion , reflects candidly on the challenge of competing on home waters – admitting that confidence has never come naturally.

“To compete in something as big as SailGP you need to dress up as a different character. This is the first time I am racing SailGP at home so obviously there is a lot of responsibility. I need to keep being myself, but I also need to have a thicker skin.”



Beyond the racing, the episode explores what SailGP’s arrival in Brazil means for the future of the sport across South America.

SailGP’s arrival in Rio inspires a new audience through one of the fastest-growing championships in global sport. From the atmosphere on the shoreline to the emotion of finally racing in front of a home crowd.

British Fans can experience the action in person when the Rolex SailGP Championship arrives in the UK for the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth, taking place in the Solent off Southsea seafront from 25-26 July 2026.

All 13 National teams are expected to be racing, with a total series prize money of US$12.8 million (UK£9.7 million) at stake.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, helmed by Dylan Fletcher, currently in third on the 2026 Season Leaderboard, will be looking to improve on last years second place Portsmouth finish behind Peter Burling and the New Zealand Black Foils.

For tickets and information, visit SailGP.com/Portsmouth.