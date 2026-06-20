SailGP with last minute race format change at Halifax Grand Prix

As the SailGP teams hit the water for day 1 of the Canada Sail Grand Prix Halifax changes have been announced to the race format.

With 13 teams on the water this weekend the decision has been made to split the fleet into seven and six and thus do six races a day rather the usual three.

The decision was apparently made after considering the day’s forecast, which is for 7 to 11 kts and gusts of 14 to 20 kts.

There is also a chance of thunder/lighting, if that occurs or seems likely racing will be stopped.