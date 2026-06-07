WMRT Santa Maria Cup – USA’s Team Baam! winners in Annapolis

USA’s Team Baam! skippered by Allie Blecher and crew Beka Schiff, Katja Sertl and Ali Blumenthal Stokes are repeat champions of the 2026 Santa Maria Cup, Stage 2 of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour.

The Baam team took a 3 – 1 victory over Sweden’s Wing’s Sailing team of Anna Östling, Annie Wennergren, Linnea Wennergren and Annika Carlunger in the best of five final.

The Petit Final was won by the Dutch, Team Out of the Box, of Julia Aartsen, Nerine Usman, Iris van Gerrevink and Floortje Hoogstede, with a 2 – 0 victory over Sweden’s Beyond Racing of Martina Carlsson, Ida Elfving, Amanda Ljunggren and Felicia Fernström.

WMRT 2026 Santa Maria Cup – Final Leaderboard

Full results available here . . .