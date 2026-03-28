Macao Match Cup – Quarter / Semi-Finals stretch to final day

After dominating the qualifying round-robin, French skippers Aurélien Pierroz and Ian Garreta both fell at the quarter-final hurdle.

In the first semi-final Denmark’s Jeppe Borch. sailing with Thor Malthe Andersen, Sebastian Wright Olsen and Matias Rossing, pressed hard from the start and closed the day with a confident 2–0 lead over Berntsson.

The other semi-final has become a see‑saw battle. Sweden’s Oscar Engström (Liros Team: Filip Karlsson, Rasmus Alnebeck, Emil Wolfgang) the opening race, but Prendergast fought back to level the match.

Engström finished the day 2–1 and holds match point heading into the final day.

Racing resumes Sunday to decide the 2026 Macao Match Cup champion and the USD 30,000 winner’s cheque from the USD 100,000 prize pool.