2026 WASZP Games – Penultimate day reshuffles leaders of both fleets

Day 4 of the WASZP Games on Pensacola Bay reshuffled the top of both fleets just when it mattered most.

In the 7.5 fleet Martinius Melleby Hoppstock (NOR) dominated the day with three race wins and two seconds. The Norwegian appears to have cracked the local conditions and now leads on 20 points.

Defending 2025 champion Pearl Lattanzi (USA) is now second after a mixed day sees her slip back to 29 points. Behind them, the fight for the final podium place is tightening. Americans Small and Stitzman sit within eight points of each other.

In the 8.2 division, Gavin Ball (USA) moves back into the lead on 24 points, capitalising on an off-day from Thomas Sitzmann (USA), who drops to second on 28 pts.

Spain’s Pablo Astiazaran sits third on 33 points after a consistent performance. And fellow Spainard, Antonio Gasperini delivered one of the standout days of the regatta, with three wins, a third and a discard, he is now fourth on 36 points.

Pensacola has one final act to play. With stronger breeze forecast and up to 5 races to round out the regatta, everything remains in play.

Full results available here . . .