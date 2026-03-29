2026 WASZP Games – Victory for USA and Norway in Pensacola

Gavin Ball USA secured the 8.2 overall title and Norway’s Martinius Melleby Hoppstock the 7.5 fleet WASZP Games overall victory.

Pearl Lattanzi, second overall in the 7.5, delivered the USA’s first-ever Games double taking the women’s senior 7.5 title with Annie Sitzman USA third overall. Henry Krieble taking the U17 title.

In the 8.2 fleet, second overall was Spain’s Antonio Gasperini and third Pablo Astiazaran, reversing their 2025 result and underlining the intensity of the rivalry.

Switzerland’s Micha de Weck led the juniors, Australia’s Louis Tilly topped the youth division. Declan Reilly (AUS) claimed the Masters, with Andrew McDougall (AUS) taking out the Super Masters.

In the 6.9 class, Italy’s Francesco De Santis claimed the title after an intense five-day duel with Hawaii’s Bodhi Rushin.

The WASZP Games comprised eighteen races across five days at Pensacola, Florida, USA.

Full results available here . . .