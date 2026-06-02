Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Tom Dolan maintains Stage 3 lead

Tom Dolan on Kingspan keeps his lead of the final stage of the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, sailing south of Noirmoutier and heading for Belle-Île.

Dolan, with 388 nm still to go, is sailing at an average speed of 7.5 knots with Loïs Berrehar (Banque Populaire) within less than a mile.

The leading pair are currently ahead of a tight group including: Martin Le Pape (Paprec), Nicholas Lunven (PRB) and Hugo Dhallenne (Skipper Macif 2025) and Alexis Thomas (Wings of the Ocean). All within 5 nm.

The sailors have entered a new phase of the race with the return of windy and more challenging conditions. Battered by storms and squalls, the fleet is making rapid progress upwind towards the northwest.

The next mandatory checkpoint west of Sein will serve as the first deciding factor. The final Intermediate Sprint will then be awarded there.

The leaders should arrive tonight west of Sein for a Channel crossing to the English coast and a fairly quick downriver to Le Havre, with an ETA expected between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Best placed British sailor is Oliver Hill (Nautica By Ollie Hill Racing) in 17th place, 8 nm behind the race leader.

Top ten after 2 Stages completed

1. IRL Kingspan – Ton Dolan

2. FRA PRB – Nicholas Lunven

3. FRA Wings of the Ocean – Nicholas Lunven

4. FRA Region Bretagne-CMB Espoir – Paul Laiseau

5. FRA Foricher-French Touch – Paul Morven

6. FRA Parec – Martin Le Pape

7. FRA Banque Populaire – Lois Berrehar

8. FRA Sans Nature, pas de Futur! – Adrien Hardy

9. FRA Decathlon – Leo Bothorel

10. FRA Article 1 – Amo Biston