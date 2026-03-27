2026 WASZP Games – Day 3 light, yet just enough to foil

The WASZP Games race committee stayed with a windward–leeward format as conditions hovered in that tricky zone – light, yet just enough to foil.

In the 8.2 fleet, Thomas Sitzmann (USA) won the day, claiming three out of the four races. He now sits tied at the top tied on 15 points with Gavin Ball (USA), with Pablo Astiazaran (ESP) still firmly in contention on 23 points.

In the 7.5 Fleet a rare off-day for Pearl Lattanzi (USA), who posted four fourth-place finishes to keep her lead, now tied on 17 pts with Martinius Hopstock (NOR) who delivered his strongest performance of the regatta, with two race wins and two top-three finishes.

Casey Small (USA) holds third, significantly closing the gap from 13 points to just 6. Anna Stizmann (USA) is fourth after a win in the final race.

The breeze set to strengthen in the final two days.

Full results available here . . .