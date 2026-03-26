Olympic Games – Eligibility for any female category is limited to biological females

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport and Guiding Considerations for International Federations and Sports Governing Bodies.

The policy explains that, for all disciplines on the sports programme of an IOC event, including the Olympic Games and for both individual and team sports, eligibility for any female category is limited to biological females.

Following Thursday’s approval of the policy by the IOC Executive Board, it will apply for the LA28 Olympic Games onwards, and is not retroactive.



Key facts

Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening.

Evidence‑based and expert‑informed, the policy – applicable for the LA28 Olympic Games onwards – protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category.

It is not retroactive and does not apply to any grassroots or recreational sports programmes.

Read full policy here . . .