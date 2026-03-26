International Laser Class to launch new MkII ILCA 4 Sail Globally in April

The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) will launch the ILCA 4 redesigned MkII sail in April 2026.

The MkII sail will be class legal from August 2026, in time for the ILCA 4 World Championships. The current ILCA 4 MkI sail remains legal for use.

The updated design uses a more robust 4.93 oz cloth and adopts a bi-radial construction better suited to modern stiffer materials.

The target sailor weight remains 55–65 kg, with the updated sail placing more emphasis on higher Cunningham purchase ratios to fully access the sail’s depower range.

The new sail features:

Stronger 4.93 oz cloth

Bi-radial panel construction

A larger window for visibility

Updated batten layout

Reinforced patches

It also has a closer visual match to the ILCA 7 MkII sail for consistency across the MkII family.

ILCA has also begun work on a future ILCA 6 MkII sail. However, the current ILCA 6 sail will remain in use through the 2028 Olympics.