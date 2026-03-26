2026 WASZP Games – Inspired by SailGP course

Day 2 of the WASZP Games on Pensacola Bay raised the stakes.

For the first time, the fleet raced under a SailGP inspired course: a reaching start, a windward-leeward middle section, and a high-speed reach to the finish.

In the 7.5 Fleet Martinius Hopstock (NOR) drew first blood with a race win, and Casey Small (USA) posted two wins in the final two races, while Pearl Lattanzi (USA) extended her lead with three second-place finishes.

Lattanzi has 7 points and a 9 point lead from Hopstock in second, with Small in third with 20 pts.

Gavin Ball (USA) extended his domination in the 8.2 fleet – Two seconds and a race win Wednesday put him on just 7 points after the first discard.

Pablo Astiazaran (ESP) discarded a sixth to hold second on 16 points. Antonio Gasperini (ESP) sits third on 17 pts, Sitzmann fourth on 19 pts, and fifth Louis Tilly (AUS) level with Sitzmann on 19 pts.

Racing resumes on Day 3 with the Sprint format centre stage. Five short races will be consolidated into a single result – a format that punishes inconsistency and rewards nerve.

Full results available here . . .