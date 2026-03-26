Any More for the America’s Cup?

We are just days away from the 38th America’s Cup entry closing date (unless you are on trumptime).

The extended date is the 31 March 2026, and up to four late challengers are on the table . . . Australia, Czechoslovakia, and second team entries from America and Italy.

Of the five confirmed entries, the status of the British challenger is a special case, as the Ben Ainslie GB1 challenge is of course confirmed, but now faces a possible legal fight with its former sponsor, Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos, over the ownership of the America’s Cup AC75 (RB3).

While no one has broken cover with public details of an official late entry, the betting money seems to be on Czechoslovakia having the best chance of pulling off a wild card entry . . . if they can complete a deal with American Magic for their AC75.

Sailing Illustrated has named Karel Komárek, a prominent Czech billionaire, as the backer of the Czech Challenge with Ken Read as syndicate CEO.

They are apparently in negotiation with the American Magic team for their rather essential AC75 – ‘Patriot’. Karel Komarek is the owner/driver of the Wally Cento maxi V with Ken Read as his captain.

Next up are the Aussies who are thought to be trying to complete a deal for the Emirates Team New Zealand 2021 AC75 Challenger. Apart from the names of Tom Slingsby and Glenn Ashby being mentioned, no other details to date.

The already extended late entry date was originally to help top match-racer Chris Poole put together his Riptide Racing (USA). That quest to raise a minimum of $50 million in funding has gone quiet. And of course he also needs to source an AC75. Also talk of a second Italian challenge has gone quiet.

All of which brings us back to the Ben Ainslie – Jim Ratcliffe stand-off over ownership of the British AC75.

Apart from the initial press statements nothing more has been heard, and while the Ainslie response was very calm and cool, I can only imagine that there was some hasty checking of the paperwork from the initial deal with Ineos.

And I’m sure Ainslie’s new partners, Oakley Capital, made sure everything was ‘tickety-boo’ before coming on board.