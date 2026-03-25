2026 WASZP Games kick off at American Magic High Performance Centre in Florida

High-speed start to 2026 WASZP Games at the American Magic High Performance Centre in Pensacola, USA.

For WASZP sailors, it provided a direct link to the sport’s high-performance pathway, held in a facility dedicated to developing the next generation of talent. Sailors, coaches, and supporters were given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to one of the sport’s leading high-performance programmes.

Pearl Lattanzi USA wasted no time asserting control in the 7.5 Fleet.

The All-Star Champion took Race 1 ahead of Casey Small and Annie Sitzmann, then completed a clean sweep of all three races to claim the overall lead after an intense 2026 WASZP Games Day 1.

Martinius Melleby Hopstock sits second overall. Lucas Doran is in third, both already under pressure as the fleet begins to compress behind the leader.

Gavin Ball leads the American Charge in the 8.2 Fleet posting two race wins and a second-place finish for the overnight lead.

With small margins separating the front of the fleet, Thomas Sitzmann in second and Pablo Astiazaran in third remain firmly in contention heading into Day 2.

A stronger breeze and a SailGP-style course format are expected for Day 2, increasing the demands on boat handling and decision-making.