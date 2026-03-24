Andrea Tesei signs with British Challenger GB1 for AC38

Andrea Tesei has become the latest sailor signing for GB1, joining the British Challenger for the 38th America’s Cup.

The 34-year-old is the fourth sailor signing for GB1, joining Helm Dylan Fletcher MBE and Trimmers Bleddyn Mon and Ben Cornish.

The Italian sailor brings experience of high-speed, elite racing, not only from his previous two America’s Cup campaigns with Luna Rossa, but also from the 49er Olympic class, SailGP and alpine skiing.

Fresh from signing for GB1, Tesei has joined the British team for its training camp in Cagliari, Italy, this week for its first two-boat testing session with the AC40s.



GB1 CEO Ian Walker said: “Andrea Tesei is an excellent addition to the GB1 squad and we are excited for what’s to come. Not only is Andrea an exceptional sailor, he also has great technical experience, having been involved in the boat, mainsail and foil design in previous America’s Cups. Tesei and the team have been in action in Cagliari this week and it’s been brilliant to have both AC40’s on the water for our first two-boat testing.”