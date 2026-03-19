Athena Pathway advances core squad of 13 for AC38 Youth Team

After a hugely successful open trials weekend at the legacy Olympic venue in Portland, Weymouth, the Athena Pathway Program (APP) has begun selection of the first sailors to its Youth Squad.

Thirteen sailors make up this first cohort, with the final selection for the AC38 Youth Team still ongoing.

APP have three core goals for the Youth Squad. In the short term, two Youth Squad sailors will be selected to race with Hannah Mills and a women colleague in the America’s Cup Preliminary regatta in Cagliari in May.

APP’s Team Principal, Hannah Mills commented, “We had 158 applicants, which was amazing to see. We chose 21 to come to the trials in Weymouth and now we’ve got a core squad of 13 who we’re looking to develop for the Youth America’s Cup in 2027 and beyond.”

“It’s a fast-track program to get a race team ready,” commented Mills . . . “But the door is still open, if you didn’t make it this time, then keep training, keep pushing, there will be more opportunities in the future.”

Athena Pathway are also proud and delighted to reaffirm their partnership with Rolex.

“Rolex’s enduring commitment to precision, excellence and achievement makes it a natural partner for the programme’s ambition to redefine the future of high-performance sailing,” said Athena’Founder Ben Ainslie.

United by shared values and a passion for performance at the highest level, the partnership will support Athena Pathway’s mission to create a sustainable and inclusive pathway for youth and female athletes, while continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and competitive sport.

Athena Pathway Program’s Youth Squad