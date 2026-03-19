International Yachting events set-back as USS Gerald R Ford withdraws to Crete for repairs

In a set-back to US capability in the Red Sea, the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford is heading to Crete for repairs following a fire on board, which injured sailors and caused significant damage.

Forces News reported the fire was not combat-related. It comes at a critical time for the USA/Israeli conflict with Iran, with new Iranian missile strikes on Qatar and Saudi Arabia oil and gas plants sending world prices to new levels.

The continuing war and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz is effecting sailing and other international sporting events due to take place in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

Formula 1 has cancelled the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP events scheduled for April, and has other events scheduled for Qatar and Abu Dhabi in November and December.

The SailGP Championship circuit has two events scheduled later in the year: Dubai (21-22 Nov) and the Season Grand Final in Abu Dhabi, UAE (28-29 Nov).

And the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) and the Women’s World Match Racing Tour (WWMRT) will be hosted on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast during November.

The British Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon has now left Gibraltar and resumed her voyage towards Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean. Royal Navy Wildcat HMA2 helicopters with Martlet missiles are currently deployed to Cyprus, as part of a defensive shield around the island.

The UK Foreign Office is warning British citizens against all but essential travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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