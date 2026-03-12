Dubai International Boat Show rescheduled

Hardly surprising . . . The 2026 Dubai International Boat Show has been rescheduled from April to 25 – 29 November.

With the continuing USA/Israel/Iran war in the Middle East . . . Dubai International Boat Show, originally scheduled for 8 – 12 April 2026 is being permanently repositioned to late November, a week after the Abu Dhabi Boat Show, from 19 to 22 November 2026.

The move will position the show to the start of the Middle East’s prime boating season, and assuming the conflict situation has recovered, provide better market conditions for international participation.

Likely other sport related events will be looking at the escalating conflict and planning for cancellation.

Formula 1 motor racing has events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April, and then Qatar and Abu Dhabi in November/December. While SailGP has two events scheduled later in the year, at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE.