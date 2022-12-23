Bumper end-of-year World Sailing Video Show

A bumper end-of-year December 2022 episode of the World Sailing show.

This leads with an in-depth preview of The Ocean Race, which gets under way on 15 January 2023 in Alicante, Spain.

Following a nine-stop route, the new-look event will round Africa’s southernmost point before crossing the Pacific, navigating up the eastern seaboard of the United States to cross the Atlantic and returning to Europe after more than six months at sea.



Other highlights include:



Emirates Team New Zealand setting new land speed record pace A look back at a record-breaking year for Para Sailing A round up of the year’s biggest events across all classes around the globe



There are also recaps of an eventful year on the water with the key moments in the Princess Sofía Regatta, Sailing World Cup, the GKA Kite Big Air World Championships, SailGP Season 2 finale, and much more.