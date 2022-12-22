RORC launch SailRaceHQ entry system

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) has launched a new race entry system SailRaceHQ, replacing the old Sailgate system with immediate effect.
Following a three-year study and build programme, SailRaceHQ is a totally new system that has many advantages and user-friendly features.
- Simpler entry process
- Online completion of OSR checklists
- Online declarations
- Ability to load a profile of you and your yacht
- Online record of miles sailed
- Real time race results
- Automated notifications of outstanding requirements
- Updated payment system
- Crew Match section
- Race documents all in one location
If you are intending to enter any RORC race from the 2023 RORC Caribbean 600 and beyond, Including the 2023 Rolex Fastnet Race, you now need to register with SailRaceHQ.