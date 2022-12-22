RORC launch SailRaceHQ entry system

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) has launched a new race entry system SailRaceHQ, replacing the old Sailgate system with immediate effect.

Following a three-year study and build programme, SailRaceHQ is a totally new system that has many advantages and user-friendly features.

Simpler entry process

Online completion of OSR checklists

Online declarations

Ability to load a profile of you and your yacht

Online record of miles sailed

Real time race results

Automated notifications of outstanding requirements

Updated payment system

Crew Match section

Race documents all in one location

If you are intending to enter any RORC race from the 2023 RORC Caribbean 600 and beyond, Including the 2023 Rolex Fastnet Race, you now need to register with SailRaceHQ.

Visit the new website here . . .