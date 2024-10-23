Rolex Middle Sea Race – Line honours to Scallywag, Balthasar claims IRC One

Seng Huang Lee’s Scallywag 100 took line honours at the finish in Valletta’s Marsamxett Harbour, while fourth home Balthasar claims IRC One.

SCallywag took line honours finishing at 09:43 followed by Black Jack at 10:01, in an elapsed time of two days, 21 hours, 33 minutes and 29 seconds.

Black Jack 100 crossed the line second on the water, 18 minutes behind.

Bryon Ehrhart’s 88ft/27m Lucky screamed across the finish 30 minutes later, some redemption for the retirement last year.

Balthasar was fourth home, and won IRC One after time correction, and looks on track for a top 10 finish in IRC Overall.

The Maxi72’s waterline length disadvantage was highlighted once her larger rivals hit the open water legs, and able to straight-line.

In the light conditions being the chasing boat allowed them to follow the progress of the boats ahead. Here Balthasar proved herself in 3-7 knots.