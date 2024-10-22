Open Finn Europeans begins – Italy’s Alessandro Marega is the early leader

Italy’s Alessandro Marega is the early leader at the 2024 Finn Open European Championship at the Yacht Club de Cannes after three great races in a building breeze.

He won all three of his group races to sit five points clear of France’s Laurent Hay with Valerian Lebrun in third.

Lebrun took two race wins while the other race win went to The Netherlands’ Peter Peet.



There are 152 sailors from 22 nations taking part in the biggest Finn European Championship of all time. Racing is taking place in two groups over five days in Cannes.

Finn Open European Championship leaders

1 ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA 3 pts

2 FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ 8 pts

3 FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN 9 pts

4 GBR 790 Nick CRAIG 10 pts

5 HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER 11 pts

6 POR 21 Filipe SILVA 14 pts

7 POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI 15 pts

8 NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN 17 pts

9 SUI 7 Christoph BURGER 20 pts

10 AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE 20 pts