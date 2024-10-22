Did the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup have any pointers for day to day competitive racing?

The 49er Skiff Association has published an outline of what they take way from the recent Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup and its unique competition platform.

In it they highlight some of the competitive elements that worked, and some that didn’t in high-performance racing – when confined within a resticted performance envelope and in highly specialist craft.

It is interesting how different that concept is to the Olympic format which is moving in the opposite direction . . . towards increased involvement and high performance with minimum equipment and a focus on individual ability.

49er.org – What We Learned from the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup

‘The 37th America’s Cup taught us valuable lessons about what makes great racing. A focus on teamwork, stability in equipment, fair starts, and accessible race formats are all crucial to maintaining the sport’s excitement and viewer engagement. Let’s hope that New Zealand and GBR keep pushing the Event forward.’

Not sure how many would raise this just completed series to ‘great racing’ status. Great racing would surely require more than a race series where every race is decided by the first mark.

Here are some key 49er.org takeaways from the event:

1. 49er Sailing: The Ideal Training Ground for Pro Sailors

2. Collaborative Decision-Making: Kiwis Lead the Way

3. Windward-Leeward Starts Trump Reaching Starts

4. No Headsails, Less Drama

5. Sailor Visibility and Personalities Matter

6. Women and Youth Need a Better Format

7. Stable Equipment Leads to Better Racing

8. Shorter Races with Boundaries

9. Simplified Pre-Starts Work Best

10. Minimizing Tack Loss Enhances Action

Click here to read the full document . . .