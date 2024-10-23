German TP52 Red Bandit wins 45th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race

At 17:00 CEST on Wednesday, 23 October, the winner of the 45th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race was announced as the German TP52 Red Bandit, skippered by Carl-Peter Forster.

The Royal Malta Yacht Club has confirmed that none of the remaining yachts still racing is able to better Red Bandit’s IRC corrected time.

Red Bandit Crew: Carl-Peter Forster, Bouwe Van Der Weiden, Christian Buck, Frederick Eichhorst, Jacob Meggendorfer, Jesper Radich, Joshua Weber, Max Wentzel, Moritz Troll, Moriz Forster, Nico Jansen, Niklas Schubert, Oliver Oczycz, Sophie von Waldow.

Red Bandit is the third German yacht to have won the Rolex Middle Sea Race following in the footsteps of Saudade (1983) and Morning Glory (2006).

The Red Bandit campaign provides a pathway programme for young athletes, under the Forstar Offshore Foundation set up by Forster. The foundation enables highly-competitive dinghy sailors and other youth talent to experience and develop as ‘big boat’ offshore racers. With the principal exception of Forster and the highly experienced tactician, Jesper Radich, the crew is under the age of 30.