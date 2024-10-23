Open Finn Europeans Day 3 – The breeze did finally arrive

After a windless second day at the 2024 Open Finn Europeans, the breeze did finally arrive on day 3 and the fleet was rewarded with one late light wind race to complete the opening series.
The third day of the event was windless with a long postponement on shore in increasing temperatures and the fleet was not sent afloat until almost 15.00.
Jan Zetzema, from The Netherlands led for most of the Yellow group race, which was eventually won by Switzerland’s Christoph Burger with Hungary’s Tibor Palley second and Zetzema eventually finishing third.
In the Blue fleet, France’s Laurent Hay led all the way to win from Valerian Lebrun and Peter Peet, from The Netherlands.
Overall, before any discard, Alessandro Marega (1,1,1,4) still leads from Laurent Hay (2,4,2,1) and Valerian Lebrun (7,1,1,2).
In fourth is Britain’s Nick Craig (5,3,2,5), fifth Filipe Silva (3,6,5,4) of Portugal and in sixth Christoph Burger (9,8,3,1).
For the final two days the fleet is split into gold and silver groups.
Three races are scheduled for Thursday with racing concluding on Friday.
Finn Europeans Day 3 – Leaders after 4 races
1stITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA – – 7 pts
2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 9 pts
3rd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 11 pts
4th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 15 pts
5th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 18 pts
6th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER – – 21 pts
7th HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER – – 21 pts
8th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI – – 21 pts
9th NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 23 pts
10th AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE – – 25 pts