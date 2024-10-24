Where to next for America’s Cup as Barcelona decides to wave addios!

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton has provided insight into the early stages of a vision of continued growth, given early media speculation about future venue opportunities.

Figures released by Dalton claimed the Louis Vuttion 37th America’s Cup event attracted 2.56 million attendees between 22 August and 19 October 2024, over the 59 days of the event.

“These numbers are well aligned with those that were projected and estimated before the event and from initial indications we know we are well on track to reaching our growth targets of a 50% increase on total broadcast and media audience from the 36th America’s Cup.”

“We are looking to increase audience and engagement across different regions, territories and demographics.”

“Furthermore, from initial discussions with teams, there is a collective desire to see continued commercial growth of the America’s Cup, in line with what is seen in other leading global sports.” Explained Dalton

Dalton has indicated that he wants to see a 38th edition of the Cup in 2026. Where this would be based has still to be decided.

Barcelona has played down any repeat hosting, seeming content to rest on the success of the 37th edition.

The port is also unable to take any more than the six entries seen this year, and Dalton is hoping for at least two further entries to join the event.

This switches attention to Valencia, also on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, who staged it in 2007 and 2010, before the introduction of the AC75 foilers.

Also being floated as host is Jeddah in Saudi Arabia which hosted one of the preliminary regattas for the 37th Cup, although this may not sit well with some teams.

Dalton has made it clear that a return home to New Zealand would need to match the financial offers of other bidders, and it was the lack of sufficient finance that drove the Kiwi team out for the 37th Cup.

With the Royal Yacht Squadron again the Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup, it is expected that team backer Jim Ratcliffe and Skipper Ben Ainslie will expect more involvement in setting the venue and the arrangement of the racing, which heavily favoured the Kiwi team development schedule.

The development of the AC40 Youth and Women’s events will also be a major discussion point and whether the existing AC75s are involved in a new race circuit.