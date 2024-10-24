SailGP confirms 12-team lineup after fast tracking the production of ‘boat 12’

SailGP has confirmed a 12-strong fleet in Auckland, the second event of the season, after fast tracking the production of ‘boat 12’

Both New Zealand and France will race in the 2025 Season alongside two new national teams, as SailGP confirms a new points sytem and expanded prize money.

At the opening event of the season, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas, on 23-24 November 2024, the global racing championship will present its largest-ever F50 race fleet with 11 teams – including two new nations.

The league’s 12th supercharged F50 catamaran will be utilized by France. Les Bleus will not race in Dubai as the team and its potential new ownership group has decided to wait for the league’s newest F50.

The French team will be present for the season launch in the UAE, with a series of scheduled training days post-event. France will join the fleet in Auckland after being awarded compensatory points for the Dubai event.

Plans for a new Italy SailGP Team are also confirmed, with official team announcement – including the full athlete line-up – to follow. The team will be led by former SailGP star Jimmy Spithill, who announced his intentions to form an Italian team after his exit from the U.S. SailGP Team one year ago.

Italy will be the second new national team to join SailGP in the 2025 Season.

Confirmed in June, the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team will also race for the first time in Dubai, led by double Olympic Gold Medalist Martine Grael, the first woman to ever drive for a SailGP team.

Team CEO Alan Adler has indicated the team will be made up of a roster of new and experienced SailGP athletes, including a handful of high-profile transfers ahead of the Dubai event.

With 12 national teams on the startline in January 2025, SailGP has also confirmed a new scoring system, in which points will only be awarded to teams who finish 1-10 in both qualifying fleet races and the overall event results.

The 2025 Season also promises more prize money for SailGP athletes, with the league signaling intentions to significantly increase the overall purse up for grabs across the season, which totaled US $7million in Season 4 – the largest in the sport.

Teams racing in the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix include:

Spain,

New Zealand,

Australia,

ROCKWOOL Denmark,

Emirates GBR,

United States,

Switzerland,

Canada,

Germany,

Mubadala Brazil

and Italy.

Today’s announcement confirms that Season Champions Spain and New Zealand’s Black Foils will both compete in the 2025 Season. Commercial discussions around both league-owned teams are ongoing.