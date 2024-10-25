Open Finn Europeans Day 4 – Laurent Hay takes lead

The fourth day of the 2024 Finn Open Europeans was filled with drama and uncertainty after a day of waiting for wind, then multiple restarts and finally multiple hearings in the jury room.
After six races completed and much time in the Jury room, Laurent Hay of France has a one point lead from Alessandro Marego of Italy with Valérian Lebrun (top image) of France in third place.
In the final race of the day three of the top four were black flagged, including Nick Craig of Britain who retains his fourth place overall.
There is one day left in the championship and two races are scheduled on Friday.
Finn Europeans Day 3 – Leaders after 6 races
1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 2 4 2 1 1 -77 – – 10 pts
2nd ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA – – 1 1 1 4 -11 4 – – 11 pts
3rd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 7 1 1 2 4 -77 – – 15 pts
4th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 5 3 2 5 2 -77 – – 17 pts
5th HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER – – 6 2 3 -10 5 5 – – 21 pts
6th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 3 -6 5 4 6 4.8 – – 22.8 pts
7th AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE – – 8 6 6 5 -25 1 – – 26 pts
8th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – 4 -18 7 2 10 7 – – 30 pts
9th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER – – 9 8 3 1 17 -77 – – 38 pts
10th NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 2 9 6 6 -41 17 – – 40 pts
11th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 1 16 -77 3 3 20 – – 43 pts
12th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI – – 5 3 7 6 -77 25 – – 46 pts
13th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 8 5 8 8 -35 27 – – 56 pts