Open Finn Europeans Day 4 – Laurent Hay takes lead

The fourth day of the 2024 Finn Open Europeans was filled with drama and uncertainty after a day of waiting for wind, then multiple restarts and finally multiple hearings in the jury room.

After six races completed and much time in the Jury room, Laurent Hay of France has a one point lead from Alessandro Marego of Italy with Valérian Lebrun (top image) of France in third place.

In the final race of the day three of the top four were black flagged, including Nick Craig of Britain who retains his fourth place overall.

There is one day left in the championship and two races are scheduled on Friday.

Finn Europeans Day 3 – Leaders after 6 races

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 2 4 2 1 1 -77 – – 10 pts

2nd ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA – – 1 1 1 4 -11 4 – – 11 pts

3rd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 7 1 1 2 4 -77 – – 15 pts

4th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 5 3 2 5 2 -77 – – 17 pts

5th HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER – – 6 2 3 -10 5 5 – – 21 pts

6th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 3 -6 5 4 6 4.8 – – 22.8 pts

7th AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE – – 8 6 6 5 -25 1 – – 26 pts

8th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – 4 -18 7 2 10 7 – – 30 pts

9th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER – – 9 8 3 1 17 -77 – – 38 pts

10th NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 2 9 6 6 -41 17 – – 40 pts

11th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 1 16 -77 3 3 20 – – 43 pts

12th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI – – 5 3 7 6 -77 25 – – 46 pts

13th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 8 5 8 8 -35 27 – – 56 pts