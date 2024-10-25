Yacht Racing Image “Public Award” voting is open until 12 November

More than 130 yacht racing photographers representing 31 nations have submitted an image for this year’s photo contest dedicated to the sport of sailing.

Three prizes will be awarded to the winners:

The Yacht Racing Image Award (main prize), selected by the international jury

The ‘Public Award’, based on the number of public votes online

The ‘Delegates Award’ based on votes from METSTRADE visitors.

The top 20 images will be exhibited at METSTRADE Amsterdam, and the prize giving will take place on November 21 during the Yacht Racing Forum, the leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing.

Yacht racing photographers from all over the world are cordially invited to the event (registration compulsory).

The five members of the international jury, Carlos Pich (ESP), journalist, Patricia Becker (NED), project manager at METSTRADE, Andy Rice (UK), sailing journalist and comentator, Soco Nunez de Cela (ESP), chair of The Magenta Project, Shirley Robertson (UK), double olympic champion and journalist, have selected the 80 best images which are now online.

Their votes will also define the overall winner of the Yacht Racing Image Award.