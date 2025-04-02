Round Tortola Race for the Nanny Cay Cup Goes to Airgasm and Warthog

Epic day of racing on Day 1 of the 52nd BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival.

Tuesday was a fast one for those racing in the Round Tortola Race for the Nanny Cay Cup event with a breeze in the low 20s, hitting the high 20s during several big squalls that blasted through the course.

Later in the day at the prizegiving the overall trophy, the Nanny Cay Cup, was awarded jointly to the top monohull Warthog and top multihull Airgasm.

Finishing first in the Racing Class was the Reichel Pugh 37 Warthog owned by Jim Vos and skippered by Jules Mitchell (Antigua) racing in the BVI this week for the first time.

Altivo, the Grand Soleil 44 helmed by Jorge Rodriquez (Dominican Republic) took second and in third was the Swan 58 WaveWalker helmed by Woody Cullen (USA).

In the Performance Multihull fleef, Barney Crook, owner/skipper of the Corsair 31-1D Airgasm beat his buddy Chris Haycraft racing on his Corsair F31 Ting A Ling II by just nine seconds. In third was the fabulous new Gunboat 72 Layla.

In Cruising Multihull, Georges Coutu (Dominican Republic) helming his Leopard 50 La Novia took first, beating Little Wing, the Perry Antrim 52 owned and helmed by Ron Boehm (USA).

On Wednesday the 52nd BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival will set the fleet on a short 11 nautical mile to Marina Cay, where another fabulous beach party, hosted by Scrub Island Resort & Marina, will welcome competitors.