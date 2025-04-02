Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 3 Sofía moves to Finals phase

As we move into the halfway point of the qualification racing, the target now is a top ten place to compete in the Medal Series on Saturday.

After Wednesday’s racing with the fleets in gold/silver/bronze fleets, fourteen British entries have made that top 10 position (for now) they are:

470 mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (2) and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (10)

ILCA 6 – Daisy Collingridge (1) and Matilda Nicholls (8)

ILCA7 – Micky Beckett (1) and Elliot Hanson (2)

49er – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (4)

49erFX – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (1)

Nacra 17 – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3)

iQFoil Men – Andy Brown (4)

iQFoil Women – Emma Wilson (1)

Formula Kite Women – Lily Young (5) and Ellie Aldridge (6)

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge (10).

There are two more days of fleet racing before the Medal series on Saturday 5 April, plenty of time to gain or loose that essential final medal race place.

Day 3 leading results after discard (provisional):

470 Mixed after 6 races

Britain’s Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS (5,5) slip to second, two points off new 470 leader Elena BERTA and

Giulio CALABRO (2,2) of Italy, with Theresa LÖFFLER and Christopher HOERR (3,15) of Germany third.

Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR (13,5) GBR are 10th in a very tight chasing group.

ILCA 6 Women after 6 races

Britain’s Daisy COLLINGRIDGE (6,2) moves into the lead of the ILCA6, one point ahead of Hungary’s Maria ERDI (8,1) and four points ahead of Australia’s Zoe THOMSON (4,39) third. Emma PLASSCHAERT (21,10) BEL is now fourth.

Britain’s Matilda NICHOLLS is 8th, Molly SACKER 13th and Hannah SNELLGROVE 14th.

ILCA 7 Men after 6 races

Britain’s Micky BECKETT added back-to-back wins to go 15pts clear of team-mate Elliot HANSON (5,4), with Lorenzo CHIAVARINI in third.

49er Men after 9 races

Germany’s Richard SCHULTHEIS and Fabian RIEGER (8,3,8,1) go clear leaders of the 49er, six points clear of Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN of France. Third are Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER of Austria.

Britain’s James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES (3,1,5,16) move into the top ten in fourth. Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE are 24th.

49erFX Women after 9 races

Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (5,9,6) recover the FX lead, three points ahead of Danes Johanne and Andrea SCHMIDT. Third are Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE of Germany.

NACRA 17 Mixed after 9 races

Italy’s Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI (1,3,1,4) take the lead, seven points clear of China’s Huancheng ZHAO and Su SHA, with Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET (16,1,6,5) in third.

Britain’s Duncan GREGOR and Jasmine WILLIAMS had their best day (8,8,10,9) and are in 17th.

iQFoil Men after 12 races

Nicolas GOYARD of FRance has a four point lead from Kun BI of China who won four races to jump into second. Third is Australia’s Grae MORRIS and fouth Andy BROWN (1,21,1,1) of Britain.

iQFoil Women after 12 races

After four more races, Emma WILSON’s (1,1,7,5) lead is cut to just two points ahead of Zheng YAN of China. Third is Wenqi LI. Jennie ROBERTS GBR is 18th.

Formula Kite Women after 12 races

Lysa CAVAL (5,3,1,2) of France moves into the lead one point clear of China’s Jingyue CHEN (1,2,12,3) third is Si WANG CHN.

Britain’s Lily YOUNG (8,7,2,4) is fifth and Ellie ALDRIDGE (10,4,11,5) in 6th.

Formula Kite Men after 12 races

Valentin BONTUS AUT (1,6,2,4) takes the lead, two points clear of Maximilian MAEDER SGP with Benoit GOMEZ of France third.

Britain’s Connor BAINBRIDGE (1,6,2,4) in 10th and Sam DICKINSON 12th.

Full results available here . . .