Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Britain lead three of the ten Olympic events after Day 2

Day 2 of the first 2025 Sailing Grand Slam event the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta.

Best British performers after day 2 are Emma Wilson leading the iQFoil Women, Micky Beckett tied for the lead of the men’s ILCA7, and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris tied for the lead of the mixed 470.

Competitors were afforded a couple of hours of shore time before the renowned Bay of Palma sea breeze built on cue to provide an afternoon of warm sunshine, with 10-12 knots of thermal wind for all seven course areas.

Among the top results was France’s past World Champion and runner up here last year Nico Goyard and Singapore’s Kite racer Max Maeder, posting multiple race wins to lead their respective divisions.

Day 2 leading results with 1 discard (provisional):

iQFoil Women after 8 races

Britain’s Emma WILSON leads the iQFoil Women by 12 points, with second Zheng YAN of China, both won three of their races. Third is Wenqi LI and fourth Veerle TEN HAVE of New Zealand.

iQFoil Men after 8 races

Nicolas GOYARD of FRance takes a three point lead from Australia’s Grae MORRIS with Adrien MESTRE of France third and Holland’s Luuc VAN OPZEELAND fourth.

Andy BROWN of Britain is now 10th, Matthew BARTON 27th.

ILCA 7 Men after 4 races

Britain’s Micky BECKETT (9,1) remains tied for the ILCA7 lead after four races with Ethan MCAULLAY (1,11) AUS. Ireland’s Finn LYNCH (2,2) was best of the day moving into third. Other GBR is 8th placed Elliot HANSON (5,6).

ILCA 6 Women after 4 races

Emma PLASSCHAERT BEL scored her third win and is eight points clear of Louise CERVERA (5,5) of France with third Chiara BENINI of Italy.

Britain’s Daisy COLLINGRIDGE (19,5) is sixth and Matilda NICHOLLS 11th.

470 Mixed after 4 races

Britain’s Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS (1,8) won their first race and are now tied on 5 points for the lead with behind Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO (3,1) of Portugal.

Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR (13,5) GBR are 9th.

49er Men after 5 races

Three races saw Germany’s Richard SCHULTHEIS and Fabian RIEGER (24,1,6) top the 49er leaderboard tied with Poland’s Dominik BUKSAK and Adam GLOGOWSKI (15,4,1).

Britain’s James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES (19,3,6) are 14th, Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE (18,6,2) 22nd.

Formula Kite Men after 8 races

Maximilian MAEDER SGP has seven race wins and a second to lead by six points from Valentin BONTUS AUT (3,13,1,2) with China’s Qibin HUANG (2,2,1,3) now third.

Best GBR are Connor BAINBRIDGE (5,4,7,16) in 10th and Sam DICKINSON 16th.

Formula Kite Women after 8 races

Lysa CAVAL (3,6,1,5) of France moves into second to break the China leadership grip, but Si WANG (6,5,52) still leads, with third Wan LI (15,3,1,4) and fourth Jingyue CHEN (10,1,17,1).

Britain’s Lily YOUNG (1,27,4,4) is now fifth and Ellie ALDRIDGE (7,10,3,3) in 6th.

NACRA 17 Mixed after 5 races

China’s Huancheng ZHAO and Su SHA (6,4) are tied for the lead with Italy’s Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI (3,2) and five points clear of Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET (5,5).

49erFX Women after 6 races

Italy’s Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO (1,3,2) take the FX lead one point ahead of China’s Shasha CHEN and Mengting WANG (4,1,3) with Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (7,8,5) slipping to third, three points off the leaders.

Full results available here . . .