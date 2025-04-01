Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 2 postponement flags flying

The postponement flags are already up at three venues of the 54th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca

Currently, the wind speed on the racecourses is barely 1 or 2 knots. At 10:00hrs today there are postponements for the Nacra 17, 49er, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and women’s IQFOiL.

According to the weather forecast, the Embat thermal wind in the Bay of Palma is expected to fill in around 13:00hrs.

Day 2 of the 54th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels, first Sailing Grand Slam event of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, along with the Semaine Olympique Française, the Dutch Water Week, the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta.