New Zealand turns down home-town defence of 38th America’s Cup

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand have confirmed that Auckland would not host the defence of the 38th America’s Cup in 2027.

The Cup defenders had explored the possibility of hosting the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland, with a mix of private, Local Government and Central Government funding, but not at the expense of funding other priorities in the tough economic climate.

But MBIE and Central Government have decided there are other priorities for the New Zealand Government right now and will not back the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2027.

This puts the solution back to the Defender and the Challenger of Record to find a host before the June 2025 deadline.