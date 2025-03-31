Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 1 Early Leaders

Day 1 of the first Sailing Grand Slam event of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta.

Early days for the 850+ entries but already some interesting results . . . China take the first three places in the women’s Formula Kite, ahead of Britain’s Ellie Aldridge in 5th and Lily Young 7th. In the men’s Kite Max Maeder SGP only made three of his four races but they were all winners.

China’s Huancheng Zhao and Su Sha are early leaders in the Nacra17 winning two of their three races, with Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet in third.

Britain’s Micky Beckett duly took the lead in the men’s ILCA 7, looking for a fourth back-to-back Sophia win. While Emma Plasschaert of Belgium goes clear in the women’s ILCA 6.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey lead the women’s FX with two wins.

In the iQFoil Women Emma Wilson took three race wins to lead overall, but racing was disrupted for these later events – iQFoils and 49er – with difficult conditions, many not completing races.

Day 1 leading results with 1 discard (provisional):

49erFX Women – 46 entries

Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (5,1,1) lead the FX after three races, tied on 2 pts with Danes Johanne and Andrea SCHMIDT (1,3,1). Third are Jana GERMANI and Bianca CARUSO (1,14,2).

470 Mixed – 55 entries

Early 470 leaders after two races are Germany’s Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT (3,1) tied on 4 pts with Britain’s Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS (2,2). 8th are Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR (6,2).

Formula Kite Men – 63 entries

Maximilian MAEDER SGP missed the first race but leads after winning the next three races. Second is Valentin BONTUS AUT (1,1,4,5) tied on six points with Vojtech KOSKA CZE (28,2,1,3).

Best GBR are Connor BAINBRIDGE (4,10,3,3) in 8th and Sam DICKINSON 13th.

Formula Kite Women – 30 entries

China dominate the women’s Formula Kite, with first Si WANG (8,4,2,1) second Wan LI (15,3,1,4) and third Jingyue CHEN (6,1,32,2).

Best GBR are Ellie ALDRIDGE (2,7,3,21) in 5th and 7th Lily YOUNG (3,9,6,5).

ILCA 7 Men – 174 entries

Britain’s Micky BECKETT (3,1) leads the men’s ILCA 7 after two races tied on four points with Ethan MCAULLAY (2,2) AUS and Filip JURIŠIĆ (2,2) CRO. Other GBR is 10th placed Elliot HANSON (4,4).

ILCA 6 Women – 114 entries

Back-to-back wins for Emma PLASSCHAERT BEL puts her four points clear of Denmark’s Anna MUNCH (4,2) and five clear of Britain’s Daisy COLLINGRIDGE (3,4) after two opening races.

Other GBR are 12th Matilda NICHOLLS and 21st Molly SACKER.

NACRA 17 Mixed – 33 entries

China’s Huancheng ZHAO and Su SHA (1,2,1) take a one point lead after three races. Second are Italy’s Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI (15,1,2) and third Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET (2,3,3).

iQFoil Men – 110 entries

Australia’s Grae MORRIS (1,1,6) leads after three races, two points clear of Holland’s Luuc VAN OPZEELAND (3,6,1), Andy BROWN (8,2,2) of Britain and Nicolo RENNA 2,2,UFD) of Italy.

iQFoil Women – 67 entries

Britain’s Emma WILSON took three race wins to lead the iQFoil Women overall, second GER Theresa Marie STEINLEIN (4,2,2) and third Jennie ROBERTS (44,3,5). Racing disrupted by poor conditions, many not completeing races.

49er Men – 91 entries

After two races completed, Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS (1,4) of France lead in a three-way tie with Richard SCHULTHEIS and Fabian RIEGER (3,2) GER and Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER (2,3) AUT.

Best GBR are Leo WILKINSON and Ben BRADLEY (7,2) in 9th and 15th James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES (3,12).

