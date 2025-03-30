Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Winners of ORC Racer Cruiser and One Design classes

After Saturday was blown out with winds which were too strong for racing, the 57 boats competing were finally able to enjoy ideal conditions in the Bay of Palma.

The Sofía Cruising and One Design race is a very important regatta for local teams, and each year it adds a new one design. This time it was the Cape 31, whose European Championship we will host in October.

Winners of ORC Racer Cruiser and One Design classes

Otto Pohlmann’s German Meerblick in the Cape 31

Fito Lykiardopulo’s Greek Aera in the 6 Meters

Tanit Cabau’s Spanish boat Aurum in the Dragon were the winners of the one design classes.

In the ORC class, victory went to Eric Tejedor’s Viking IX in ORC 1-2;

Xisco Pou’s Merengue V in ORC 3-5

Eduardo Horrach’s boat Azuree in ORC A2

Marcus Zinth’s German boat Painkiller in Sportboat.

Full results available here . . .