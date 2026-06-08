Day 2 of Tasar Worlds

The Tasar 2026 World Championship being held in Okinawa, Japan, completed three races on day 1, but were unable to sail on day 2 due to a Sunami Advisory.

Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee USA lead with five points, after winning the first race and taking second the next two.

The McKee’s are five-time previous Tasar Title winners. Jonathan McKee won Flying Dutchman gold in the 1984 Olympics, and 49er Bronze in the 2000 Olympics.

Second are Dalton and Lindsay Bergan USA with 13 pts with a win in the third race, and in third place are another US pair, Michael and Molly Karas with 14 pts.

The other race winners were Noah Taylor and Andrew Reed AUS, who took a win in race 2 and are 7th overall with 29 pts.

Best placed local pair are Kazuishi Ito and Yasuaki Muragishi JPN in fourth with a 5 4 8 scoreline.

No British entries. The 2025 winners Nick Craig and Toby Lewis are not defending their title.



Full results available here . . .