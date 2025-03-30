2025 International Hansa and Para World Championships – Final Results

Over 200 sailors and race officials from around the globe descended on Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club at Pittwater in NSW, Australia from 23-30 March.

The event included the Hansa World and International Championships, Australian and NSW Hansa Class Championships, plus the Para World Championships, among them Paralympic gold medallists, world and former world champions.

Eighteen nations competed including: Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and USA.

The last day of racing was abandoned after a severe weather warning was issued, and the World Champions presentations completed.

Hansa 303 Two-Person

Rory McKinna (GBR) and Jess Wong (AUS) won the Hansa 303 Two-Person Worlds from Chris Symonds and Maunela Klinger (AUS) and Piotr Cichocki and Olga Górnas-Grudzien (POL),

SKUD18

Daniel Fitzgibbon and Chris Somers (AUS) won all seven SKUD18 races to win these Worlds. Second and third places overall went to Australian teams Neil Rowsthorn and Jack Wallace and Naomi Ohue and Joe Thompson respectively.

Fitzgibbon owns two gold and one silver medal from three Paralympic Games. Although he had not sailed the boat since the 2016 Rio Games, it all fell into place with some practice.

Liberty and Hansa 2.3

The Liberty and Hansa 2.3 did not get to race their final day, so the World Championships were decided on six races each.

Yui Fujimoto (JPN) is the new Hansa 2.3 World Champion, counting four wins, a second and a third. Daisuke Zenju and Koji Harada completed the all Japan podium.

The Japanese trio started top three from Day 1 and were never headed.

Yuen Wai Foo (HKG) won the Liberty Championship on countback to Charles Weatherly (AUS).

Vera Voorbach (NED) took the final Liberty podium place and was just one point behind the top two.

Other World Champions within the main event were also crowned at the Presentation ahead of the Closing Ceremony.

Full results can be found on the official website here.