Finn World Masters – Brendan Casey of Australia is 2026 Finn World Masters Champion

Brendan Casey of Australia is the 2026 Finn World Masters Champion.

Casey finishing with a final day 3 and 11, held off a strong challenge from Spain’s Rafael Trujillo who posted a 6 and 12, to take the title by one point.

Karl Purdie of New Zealand, posted a 5 and 7 to finish eight points behind the leading pair in third place.

Britain’s Lawrence Crispin posted a final 9 and 4 to finish fourth.

Two races were scheduled to catch up the lost races on Thursday, with a forecast on the wind limit. The day was won by Australia’s Rob McMillan who nearly won both races. In Race 6, sailed in 15-16 knots he led all the way, to win from Italy’s Marko Kolic and Casey. Trujillo crossed in sixth to keep his title challenge alive.

Casey said, “It’s been an amazing month of sailing, but this week we had the Masters, and I’ve had a great battle for this title with Rafa, who sailed exceptionally well in conditions that probably aren’t his. And then today we had a real ding-dong battle match race to decide the title.”

The event attracted 107 Finns from 16 countries and followed on from the Australian Nationals and the Finn Gold Cup for three weeks of Finn sailing on Moreton Bay.

Finn World Masters 2026 (108 entries)

Final Leaders after 7 races, 1 Discard

1st AUS Brendan Casey – Master – – 19 pts

2nd ESP Rafael Trujillo – Grand Master – – 20 pts

3rd NZL Karl Purdie – Great Grand Master – – 28 pts

4th GBR Lawrence Crispin – Great Grand Master – – 35 pts

5th POR Filipe Silva – Master – – 39 pts

6th AUS Anthony Nossiter – Grand Master – – 44 pts

7th GBR Nick Craig – Grand Master – – 53 pts

8th ITA Marko Kolic – Master – – 54 pts

9th AUS Lucas Prescott – Grand Master – – 58 pts

10th NED Peter Peet – Great Grand Master – – 60 pts

39th USA R. Phillip Ramming – Legend 13 entries

66th AUS Dirk Seret – Super Legend 2 entries

Category Champions

Master 1st AUS – Brendan Casey

Master 2nd POR – Filipe Silva

Master 3rd ITA – Marko Kolic

Grand Master 1st ESP – Rafael Trujillo

Grand Master 2nd AUS – Anthony Nossiter

Grand Master 3rd GBR – Nick Craig

Great Grand Master 1st NZL – Karl Purdie

Great Grand Master 2nd GBR – Lawrence Crispin

Great Grand Master 3rd NED – Peter Peet

Legend 1st USA – R. Phillip Ramming

Legend 2nd NZL / USA – Rob Coutts

Legend 3rd NZL – Denis Mowbray

Super Legend 1st AUS – Dirk Seret

Super Legend 2nd USA – August Miller

Full results available here . . .