In the first World Sailing Rankings of 2026, Britain has four No.1 World Ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, Michael Beckett in the ILCA7, Lily Young in Formula Kite and Emma Wilson in IQ Foil.
Other No. 1 ranked sailors are: 470 Mixed Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona ESP, 49er Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth USA, 49erFX Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN, ILCA 6 Anna Munch DEN, IQ Foil men Grea Morris AUS, and Formila Kite men Maximilian Maeder SGP.
Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 24 February 2026:
Nacra 17 Mixed:
1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)
2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)
3rd AUT – Laura Farese and Matthaus Zoechling
470 Mixed:
1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona
2nd GER – Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort
GBR 8th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (5)
GBR 12th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (10)
49er Men:
1st USA – Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth
2nd URU – Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz
3rd AUT – Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger
GBR 4th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (4)
GBR 23rd – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (15)
49erFX Women:
1st CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance
2nd GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (2)
3rd GER – Sophie Steinlein and Catherine Bartelheimer
GBR 19th – Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (19)
ILCA7/Laser Men:
1st GBR – Michael Beckett (1)
2nd CYP – Pavlos Kontides (2)
GBR 13th – Finley Dickinson (15)
GBR 19th – Elliot Hanson (14)
ILCA6/Radial Women:
1st DEN – Anna Munch
2nd USA – Charlotte Rose
GBR 8th– Matilda Nicholls (3)
GBR 12th – Daisy Collingridge (13)
IQ Foil Men:
1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)
GBR 5th Finn Hawkins
GBR 6th – Andy Brown (2)
GBR 18th – Mathew Barton (16)
IQ Foil Women:
1st GBR – Emma Wilson (2)
2nd ISR = Tamar Steinberg
3rd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)
GBR 20th – Islay Watson (22)
Formula Kite Men:
1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder
2nd ITA – Riccardo Pianosi (1)
3rd CZE – Vojta Koska
GBR 7th – Sam Dickinson (7)
Formula Kite Women:
1st GBR – Lily Young (1)
2nd FRA – Lauriane Nolot (2)
3rd TUR – Derin Atakan
GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge (4)
GBR 23rd – Ella Geiger
The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately four times a year, depending on the calendar of events.
Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.