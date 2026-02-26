In the first World Sailing Rankings of 2026, Britain has four No.1 World Ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, Michael Beckett in the ILCA7, Lily Young in Formula Kite and Emma Wilson in IQ Foil.

Other No. 1 ranked sailors are: 470 Mixed Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona ESP, 49er Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth USA, 49erFX Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN, ILCA 6 Anna Munch DEN, IQ Foil men Grea Morris AUS, and Formila Kite men Maximilian Maeder SGP.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 24 February 2026:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)

3rd AUT – Laura Farese and Matthaus Zoechling

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona

2nd GER – Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort

GBR 8th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (5)

GBR 12th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (10)

49er Men:

1st USA – Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth

2nd URU – Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz

3rd AUT – Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger

GBR 4th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (4)

GBR 23rd – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (15)

49erFX Women:

1st CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance

2nd GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (2)

3rd GER – Sophie Steinlein and Catherine Bartelheimer

GBR 19th – Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (19)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st GBR – Michael Beckett (1)

2nd CYP – Pavlos Kontides (2)

GBR 13th – Finley Dickinson (15)

GBR 19th – Elliot Hanson (14)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st DEN – Anna Munch

2nd USA – Charlotte Rose

GBR 8th– Matilda Nicholls (3)

GBR 12th – Daisy Collingridge (13)

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)

GBR 5th Finn Hawkins

GBR 6th – Andy Brown (2)

GBR 18th – Mathew Barton (16)

IQ Foil Women:

1st GBR – Emma Wilson (2)

2nd ISR = Tamar Steinberg

3rd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)

GBR 20th – Islay Watson (22)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder

2nd ITA – Riccardo Pianosi (1)

3rd CZE – Vojta Koska

GBR 7th – Sam Dickinson (7)

Formula Kite Women:

1st GBR – Lily Young (1)

2nd FRA – Lauriane Nolot (2)

3rd TUR – Derin Atakan

GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge (4)

GBR 23rd – Ella Geiger

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately four times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Full Rankings available here . . .