RYA Youth Nationals – Final results iQFoil, 29er and Nacra15 classes at Hayling Island

RYA Youth National Championships 2026 taking place from 3-10 April at Hayling Island Sailing Club

The event is run in two blocks:

Block A: 3-6 April, Nacra15, iQFoil, 29er

Block B: 7-10 April, ILCA classes, 420s

Final leading results for Block A – Nacra15, iQFoil and 29er:

In the 29er the category winners are: Men Jac Baily and Ben Sinfield, Women Freya Hutchinson and Joanna Macalister and Mixed Imogen Green and Toby Smith.

In the iQFOiL the winners are: Men Beau Handley and Women Sophie Clark.

In the Nacra 15 the winners are Marcus King and Maddie Jinks.

29er – Final leaders after Medal Race (43 entries)

1st GBR Jac BAILEY and Ben SINFIELD – – u21M – – 26 pts

2nd GBR Dirk ROGERS and Will MCEWEN – – u21M – – 36 pts

3rd GBR Ben GREENHALGH and Tom SINFIELD – – u21M – – 37 pts

4th GBR Will STRATTON-BROWN and Will AHLHEID – – u21M – – 59 pts

5th GBR Freya HUTCHINSON and Joanna MACALISTER – – u21W – – 66 pts

6th GBR Imogen GREEN and Toby SMITH – – u21MX – – 92 pts

IQFOiL – Final leaders after Medal Series (14 entries)

u19Men

1st GBR HANDLEY, Beau – – u19M

2nd GBR SHAW, Milo – – u19M

3rd GBR KNIGHT, Finn – – u19M

4th GBR EBDON, George – – u19M

u19Women

1st GBR CLARK, Sophie – – u19W

2nd GBR CLARK, Evelyn – – u19W

3rd GBR SMITH, Abi – – u19W

4th GBR PILKINGTON, Rebecca – – u19W

Nacra 15 – Final leaders after Medal Race (12 entries)

1st GBR Marcus KING and Maddie JINKS – – u19MX – – 24 pts

2nd BEL Marie-Fleur VAN and Wannes DUMON – – u21MX – – 30 pts

3rd GBR William BOALCH and Eliza PRITCHARD – – u21MX – – 37 pts

4th GBR Patrick HILL and Jessica PATTERSON – – u21MX – – 38 pts

5th NED Josse LAFEBER and Willemijn VALKENBURG – – u19MX – – 42 pts

6th BEL Jozefien DAMME and Thomas WINAND – – u19MX – – 55 pts

Full results available here . . .