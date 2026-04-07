ACP appoints CEO

The America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) has finally confirmed Marzio Perrelli as Chief Executive Officer.

Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand, the Defender of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup in Naples, will remain in place as the Chairman of ACP.

Marzio Perrelli’s career has combined financial discipline, media strategy and large-scale sports rights management, including senior leadership roles at Sky Italy Sports division, and with both Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

Mr Perrelli will take office as Chief Executive Officer of ACP on 7 April 2026 ahead of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Preliminary AC40 Regatta in Sardinia from the 21-24 May 2026.

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Marzio Perrelli, formerly of Sky Sports Italia, installed as CEO