Le Vele Classiche di Puccini on Lake Massaciuccoli, Italy

The Torre del Lago Puccini Sailing Club will present the third edition of “Le Vele Classiche di Puccini.

A gathering of historic dinghies and classic sailboats scheduled for 25 and 26 April 2026, in Torre del Lago Puccini, on Lake Massaciuccoli, Italy. The program includes two sailing events and a crew dinner on the Saturday evening.

Maestro and composer Giacomo Puccini will be celebrated on the centenary of the first performance of his Turandot, the unfinished opera that premiered at La Scala in Milan on April 25, 1926.

Among the events open to all are a public display of the boats, a parade on the lake, participants in period costume, a sunset concert in the marina, a visit to Puccini’s home, a lecture on Turandot and the Museo della Barca Lariana, and a rowing trip aboard the Dragone to Puccini’s inspirational locations.

Among the trophies up for grabs are “Puccini’s La Fanciulla,” the Glamour Award, and the ASDEC Award from the Vintage and Classic Boats Association.

More information available here . . .